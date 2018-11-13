All apartments in Charlotte
7050 Sycamore Grove Court

7050 Sycamore Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

7050 Sycamore Grove Court, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7050 Sycamore Grove Court have any available units?
7050 Sycamore Grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7050 Sycamore Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
7050 Sycamore Grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7050 Sycamore Grove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7050 Sycamore Grove Court is pet friendly.
Does 7050 Sycamore Grove Court offer parking?
No, 7050 Sycamore Grove Court does not offer parking.
Does 7050 Sycamore Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7050 Sycamore Grove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7050 Sycamore Grove Court have a pool?
No, 7050 Sycamore Grove Court does not have a pool.
Does 7050 Sycamore Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 7050 Sycamore Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7050 Sycamore Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7050 Sycamore Grove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7050 Sycamore Grove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7050 Sycamore Grove Court does not have units with air conditioning.

