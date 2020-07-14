All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7029 Quail Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7029 Quail Hill Road
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:19 AM

7029 Quail Hill Road

7029 Quail Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Quail Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7029 Quail Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Condo - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath
This quiet ground floor unit is tucked away in one of Charlotte's most popular neighborhoods, Quail Hollow Estates. Located just minutes from some of Charlotte's prime shopping and uptown. This private 1 bedroom 1 bath features modern amenities with a full kitchen, washer & dryer, walk-in tile shower and a covered patio for enjoying the temperate Charlotte weather. The community also has access to the clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis courts for your enjoyment.

The unit also comes with the convenience of a detached garage.
Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7029 Quail Hill Road have any available units?
7029 Quail Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7029 Quail Hill Road have?
Some of 7029 Quail Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7029 Quail Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
7029 Quail Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7029 Quail Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7029 Quail Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 7029 Quail Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 7029 Quail Hill Road offers parking.
Does 7029 Quail Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7029 Quail Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7029 Quail Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 7029 Quail Hill Road has a pool.
Does 7029 Quail Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 7029 Quail Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7029 Quail Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7029 Quail Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte