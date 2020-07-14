7029 Quail Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Condo - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath

This quiet ground floor unit is tucked away in one of Charlotte's most popular neighborhoods, Quail Hollow Estates. Located just minutes from some of Charlotte's prime shopping and uptown. This private 1 bedroom 1 bath features modern amenities with a full kitchen, washer & dryer, walk-in tile shower and a covered patio for enjoying the temperate Charlotte weather. The community also has access to the clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis courts for your enjoyment.



The unit also comes with the convenience of a detached garage.

Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.