Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Superb Location in South Charlotte close to Southpark and great schools! - Superb Location in South Charlotte close to Southpark and tons of shopping. Great schools! Basement home with open floor plan. Located on quiet cul-de-sac, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors, office nook outside bonus room. Master bedroom on main with huge WIC. bonus room, fully finished basement with second living area and bedrooms.



(RLNE2369767)