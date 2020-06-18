6975 Rothchild Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool clubhouse fireplace

Don't miss out on the chance to live in this stunning 3BD/2.5BA townhome at the The Preserve at Beverly Crest! New flooring throughout this open floorplan townhome. Gas fireplace in living room. Bright, white kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite with vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Back yard is fenced in with patio and additional storage. Brand new washer and dryer included. Community features club house and pool. Schedule a showing today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.