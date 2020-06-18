All apartments in Charlotte
6975 Rothchild Drive

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6975 Rothchild Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Don't miss out on the chance to live in this stunning 3BD/2.5BA townhome at the The Preserve at Beverly Crest! New flooring throughout this open floorplan townhome. Gas fireplace in living room. Bright, white kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite with vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Back yard is fenced in with patio and additional storage. Brand new washer and dryer included. Community features club house and pool. Schedule a showing today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6975 Rothchild Drive have any available units?
6975 Rothchild Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6975 Rothchild Drive have?
Some of 6975 Rothchild Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6975 Rothchild Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6975 Rothchild Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6975 Rothchild Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6975 Rothchild Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6975 Rothchild Drive offer parking?
No, 6975 Rothchild Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6975 Rothchild Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6975 Rothchild Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6975 Rothchild Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6975 Rothchild Drive has a pool.
Does 6975 Rothchild Drive have accessible units?
No, 6975 Rothchild Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6975 Rothchild Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6975 Rothchild Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
