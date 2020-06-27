6910 CEDAR COVE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking

- Idea for relocation home. - Great schools (Providence High, South Charlotte Middle, Elizabeth Lane Elementary)- Best choice for relocation- 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, recreation Room, Built-ins in Formal Dinning room, Living Room, Family Room, Breakfast Bay Area, screened-in-porch- Great room is open to the spacious customized kitchen and Breakfast area.- Dramatic 2 story foyer.- 2 gas log fireplaces - Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor - Large Master with great Master Bath and 2 W-I-C- J&J Bath and private bath upstairs- Natural word and creek at backyard- Desirable location inside 51. Near to I-485 access, downtown, shopping, restaurants, and sought after schools - location, location, location. Beautiful hardcoat stucco home in Cedarhill Subdivision - Great curb appeal, wooded/private yard on a cul-de-sac lot. Beautiful mature trees, large roomsNo smoker indoors. No criminal history, Super clean, Non-refundable Application Fee: $50 per adult