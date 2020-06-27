All apartments in Charlotte
6910 CEDAR COVE COURT
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

6910 CEDAR COVE COURT

6910 Cedar Cove Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6910 Cedar Cove Ct, Charlotte, NC 28270
Oxford Hunt

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
- Idea for relocation home. - Great schools (Providence High, South Charlotte Middle, Elizabeth Lane Elementary)- Best choice for relocation- 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, recreation Room, Built-ins in Formal Dinning room, Living Room, Family Room, Breakfast Bay Area, screened-in-porch- Great room is open to the spacious customized kitchen and Breakfast area.- Dramatic 2 story foyer.- 2 gas log fireplaces - Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor - Large Master with great Master Bath and 2 W-I-C- J&J Bath and private bath upstairs- Natural word and creek at backyard- Desirable location inside 51. Near to I-485 access, downtown, shopping, restaurants, and sought after schools - location, location, location. Beautiful hardcoat stucco home in Cedarhill Subdivision - Great curb appeal, wooded/private yard on a cul-de-sac lot. Beautiful mature trees, large roomsNo smoker indoors. No criminal history, Super clean, Non-refundable Application Fee: $50 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT have any available units?
6910 CEDAR COVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT have?
Some of 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6910 CEDAR COVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT offers parking.
Does 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT have a pool?
No, 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6910 CEDAR COVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
