Charlotte, NC
6831 Rain Creek Way
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:05 PM

6831 Rain Creek Way

6831 Rain Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

6831 Rain Creek Way, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home is located in North Charlotte, close to major interstates, restaurants, and Uptown Charlotte. It features wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, and a secluded backyard. It is available for immediate move-in. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6831 Rain Creek Way have any available units?
6831 Rain Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6831 Rain Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
6831 Rain Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 Rain Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6831 Rain Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 6831 Rain Creek Way offer parking?
No, 6831 Rain Creek Way does not offer parking.
Does 6831 Rain Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6831 Rain Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 Rain Creek Way have a pool?
No, 6831 Rain Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 6831 Rain Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 6831 Rain Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 Rain Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6831 Rain Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6831 Rain Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6831 Rain Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
