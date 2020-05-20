6831 Rain Creek Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home is located in North Charlotte, close to major interstates, restaurants, and Uptown Charlotte. It features wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, and a secluded backyard. It is available for immediate move-in. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.