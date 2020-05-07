6820 Campbell Burn Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Move in ready 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Duplex located in Campbell Creek Subdivision!

This corner lot Duplex features a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and is opened into the dining area, neutral paint colors throughout with plenty of natural light. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and a private bath. Cozy, welcoming, rocking chair porch, a spacious backyard surrounded by trees for plenty of privacy, new carpet and paint throughout and so much more!!. No Pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities.