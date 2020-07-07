6725 Castlegate dr

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to your new home!! Enter into this elegant transformed home which has been completely renovated from top to bottom with curated details by an interior designer. A luxurious open concept floor plan reveals shiplap accents, quartz counter tops and soft close cabinets and drawers. Stainless steel appliances throughout the kitchen and champagne gold lighting fixtures compliment a crisp, clean kitchen/living area design. Entertain care free as you watch the kids or guests downstairs from the kitchen area. Newly finished hardwoods throughout. Three beautiful full bathrooms are tastefully designed to inspire relaxation and rejuvination. With new wiring, electrical and high-end upgrades this home is practically NEW!! Experience the character and charm of the South Charlotte neighborhood in one of the best school districts in Mecklenburg county.

Read less

What I love about this home

Welcome to your new home!! Enter into this elegant transformed home which has been completely renovated from top to bottom with curated details by an interior designer. A luxurious open concept floor plan reveals shiplap accents, quartz counter tops and soft close cabinets and drawers. Stainless steel appliances throughout the kitchen and champagne gold lighting fixtures compliment a crisp, clean kitchen/living area design. Entertain care free as you watch the kids or guests downstairs from the kitchen area. Newly finished hardwoods throughout. Three beautiful full bathrooms are tastefully designed to inspire relaxation and rejuvination. With new wiring, electrical and high-end upgrades this home is practically NEW!! Experience the character and charm of the South Charlotte neighborhood in one of the best school districts in Mecklenburg county.