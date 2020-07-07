All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:53 PM

6725 Castlegate dr

6725 Castlegate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6725 Castlegate Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home!! Enter into this elegant transformed home which has been completely renovated from top to bottom with curated details by an interior designer. A luxurious open concept floor plan reveals shiplap accents, quartz counter tops and soft close cabinets and drawers. Stainless steel appliances throughout the kitchen and champagne gold lighting fixtures compliment a crisp, clean kitchen/living area design. Entertain care free as you watch the kids or guests downstairs from the kitchen area. Newly finished hardwoods throughout. Three beautiful full bathrooms are tastefully designed to inspire relaxation and rejuvination. With new wiring, electrical and high-end upgrades this home is practically NEW!! Experience the character and charm of the South Charlotte neighborhood in one of the best school districts in Mecklenburg county.
What I love about this home
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 Castlegate dr have any available units?
6725 Castlegate dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6725 Castlegate dr currently offering any rent specials?
6725 Castlegate dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 Castlegate dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6725 Castlegate dr is pet friendly.
Does 6725 Castlegate dr offer parking?
No, 6725 Castlegate dr does not offer parking.
Does 6725 Castlegate dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 Castlegate dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 Castlegate dr have a pool?
No, 6725 Castlegate dr does not have a pool.
Does 6725 Castlegate dr have accessible units?
No, 6725 Castlegate dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 Castlegate dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6725 Castlegate dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6725 Castlegate dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6725 Castlegate dr does not have units with air conditioning.

