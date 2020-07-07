6637 Central Pacific Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This like-new home shows like a true model home! Located in Park South Station, this home is across from private common space yet close to the amenity center and the pool! From the upgraded hardwoods, the custom closets, the open concept living space to the beautiful gourmet kitchen, this home has it all! There is a screened porch downstairs and upstairs off the private master suite as well. This gem in Charlotte's booming Southend will not last- must see! ( Washer/Dryer/ refrigerator/lawn maintenance included)