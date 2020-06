Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage hot tub

Open and entertainment friendly. Well maintained home located on a private wooded lot on a peaceful cul-de-sac. Two master suites! Master down features beautiful view of back-lot and access to a private sun room, back deck and hot tub. Fireplace-as is. Hot tub, as-is and maintained by Mr. Spa, if used, at tenant expense. Please note, renters insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.