6600 Accrington Court

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Adorable 3 BR 2 BA cottage style home on a quiet cul-de-sac! Lovely open family room featuring a decorative fireplace, sunny kitchen w/appliances, and cute eating area. Sunlight pouring throughout the home. All BR are spacious, MSTR on the main level including private BA. Easy care hardwood laminate and carpet. Wood deck is perfect for company and outdoor fun! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Hickory Ridge



High school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy



Middle school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy



Elementary school: Hickory Grove Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.