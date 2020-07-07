All apartments in Charlotte
6600 Accrington Court
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:08 PM

6600 Accrington Court

6600 Accrington Court · No Longer Available
Location

6600 Accrington Court, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Adorable 3 BR 2 BA cottage style home on a quiet cul-de-sac! Lovely open family room featuring a decorative fireplace, sunny kitchen w/appliances, and cute eating area. Sunlight pouring throughout the home. All BR are spacious, MSTR on the main level including private BA. Easy care hardwood laminate and carpet. Wood deck is perfect for company and outdoor fun! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Hickory Ridge

High school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy

Middle school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy

Elementary school: Hickory Grove Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Accrington Court have any available units?
6600 Accrington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6600 Accrington Court currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Accrington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Accrington Court pet-friendly?
No, 6600 Accrington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6600 Accrington Court offer parking?
No, 6600 Accrington Court does not offer parking.
Does 6600 Accrington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Accrington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Accrington Court have a pool?
No, 6600 Accrington Court does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Accrington Court have accessible units?
No, 6600 Accrington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Accrington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Accrington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 Accrington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6600 Accrington Court does not have units with air conditioning.

