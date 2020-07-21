All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6538 Portland Rose Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6538 Portland Rose Ln
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

6538 Portland Rose Ln

6538 Portland Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6538 Portland Rose Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classy executive style South Park area town home in sought-after Park South Station, convenient to shopping, Uptown and interstates. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 2-car garage. Featuring a fireplace in the great room, hardwoods downstairs. Large kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, gas/electric oven. Master upstairs offers tray ceilings, spacious walk-in closet and a tiled shower. Neutral colors throughout. This gated community offers a pool, club house and fitness center. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6538 Portland Rose Ln have any available units?
6538 Portland Rose Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6538 Portland Rose Ln have?
Some of 6538 Portland Rose Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6538 Portland Rose Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6538 Portland Rose Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6538 Portland Rose Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6538 Portland Rose Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6538 Portland Rose Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6538 Portland Rose Ln offers parking.
Does 6538 Portland Rose Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6538 Portland Rose Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6538 Portland Rose Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6538 Portland Rose Ln has a pool.
Does 6538 Portland Rose Ln have accessible units?
No, 6538 Portland Rose Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6538 Portland Rose Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6538 Portland Rose Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte