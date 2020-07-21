6538 Portland Rose Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Classy executive style South Park area town home in sought-after Park South Station, convenient to shopping, Uptown and interstates. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 2-car garage. Featuring a fireplace in the great room, hardwoods downstairs. Large kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, gas/electric oven. Master upstairs offers tray ceilings, spacious walk-in closet and a tiled shower. Neutral colors throughout. This gated community offers a pool, club house and fitness center. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.