Amenities

recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Two-story home in desirable Stone Creek Ranch. Very open, transitional floor plan with a two story family room and gas log fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with new appliances. Great sized bedrooms and closet space. One bedroom on main level, plus three bedrooms upstairs. New paint throughout and new carpet upstairs. A short walk to the community pool and tennis courts. Excellent schools - Polo Ridge, Jay M. Robinson and Audrey Kell. New STEAM Academy opening this Fall.



Please use shoe covers that are provided.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.