Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Location! Nice updates to kitchen and hall bath just 6/m ago. New appliances, paint, granite, lighting. On a quiet cul de sac tree lined, quiet street. Full brick ranch with Hardwood floors through most of home. Formal living room and dining room. Great yard. Master has private bath. New paint and floors in den/kitchen, new appliances, counters. Near shopping at Arboretum, easy access to Providence Rd and Hwy 51. Minutes to Cotswold Shopping Center and Southpark Mall.