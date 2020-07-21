6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Story townhouse 3rd room is bonus room in lower level and a garage; conveniently located in the popular Avalon in Mallard Creek Gated Community with a Pool! Three level of spacious living. Featuring a comfy & open living room with gas fireplace just perfect to snuggle around those winter days & the built in shelve, Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, all appliances & a perfect view of nature; all set to start your cooking. Can't miss out on the spacious breakfast nook/dining area ready for family time. Spacious bedrooms and so much more. Close to I-77, I-85 and I-485, shopping, restaurants, transportation.