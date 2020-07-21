All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1

6462 Royal Celadon Way · No Longer Available
Location

6462 Royal Celadon Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Story townhouse 3rd room is bonus room in lower level and a garage; conveniently located in the popular Avalon in Mallard Creek Gated Community with a Pool! Three level of spacious living. Featuring a comfy & open living room with gas fireplace just perfect to snuggle around those winter days & the built in shelve, Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, all appliances & a perfect view of nature; all set to start your cooking. Can't miss out on the spacious breakfast nook/dining area ready for family time. Spacious bedrooms and so much more. Close to I-77, I-85 and I-485, shopping, restaurants, transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 have any available units?
6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 have?
Some of 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 has a pool.
Does 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6462 Royal Celadon Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
