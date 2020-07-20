All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

6437 Park Pond Dr

6437 Park Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6437 Park Pond Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b39c18208d ---- After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. 2 BR, 2 BATH, 2 Car Parking, Spacious Top Floor unit in a quiet neighborhood in the University Area, very close to Wells Fargo CIC, IBM and TIAA campus. 5 min to the Charlotte Lynx Train station and 15 mins from heart of Charlotte Pet Freindly / Owner approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

