638 Raya Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Townhouse For Rent in the Elizabeth Court Complex. Great location in Elizabeth/Chantilly Area close to Downtown Charlotte. This 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bathroom 3 story townhome offers an open floor plan on the main level with a large kitchen and island. Powder room and laundry on main level. Includes 1 car garage, water, sewer. Tile in Bathrooms/Laundry Room, 9 foot ceilings on main level, multi zone HVAC. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Lots of natural light. Contact listing agent for details and showings.