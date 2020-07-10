All apartments in Charlotte


Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:34 PM

638 Raya Court

638 Raya Court · No Longer Available
Location

638 Raya Court, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Townhouse For Rent in the Elizabeth Court Complex. Great location in Elizabeth/Chantilly Area close to Downtown Charlotte. This 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bathroom 3 story townhome offers an open floor plan on the main level with a large kitchen and island. Powder room and laundry on main level. Includes 1 car garage, water, sewer. Tile in Bathrooms/Laundry Room, 9 foot ceilings on main level, multi zone HVAC. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Lots of natural light. Contact listing agent for details and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Raya Court have any available units?
638 Raya Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 Raya Court have?
Some of 638 Raya Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Raya Court currently offering any rent specials?
638 Raya Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Raya Court pet-friendly?
No, 638 Raya Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 638 Raya Court offer parking?
Yes, 638 Raya Court offers parking.
Does 638 Raya Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 638 Raya Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Raya Court have a pool?
No, 638 Raya Court does not have a pool.
Does 638 Raya Court have accessible units?
No, 638 Raya Court does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Raya Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 Raya Court has units with dishwashers.

