638 Raya Court

Amenities
Townhouse For Rent in the Elizabeth Court Complex. Great location in Elizabeth/Chantilly Area close to Downtown Charlotte. This 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bathroom 3 story townhome offers an open floor plan on the main level with a large kitchen and island. Powder room and laundry on main level. Includes 1 car garage, water, sewer. Tile in Bathrooms/Laundry Room, 9 foot ceilings on main level, multi zone HVAC. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Lots of natural light. Contact listing agent for details and showings.