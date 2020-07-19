All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6334 Hidden Forest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6334 Hidden Forest Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6334 Hidden Forest Dr

6334 Hidden Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Hidden Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6334 Hidden Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home . Close to I-85 close to shopping , dining and Uptown. perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a 02/15/2019 move-in

This home features:

* Living room
* Dining room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Baseboard heat
* Washer & Dryer connections
* Backyard with a deck
* Driveway

At this price this home will not last ! To schedule a tour please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net. Additional listing are on our website at www.rent777.com.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

Hidden Valley Elementary
Martin Luther King Jr Middle
Zebulon B Vance High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6334 Hidden Forest Dr have any available units?
6334 Hidden Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6334 Hidden Forest Dr have?
Some of 6334 Hidden Forest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6334 Hidden Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6334 Hidden Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6334 Hidden Forest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6334 Hidden Forest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6334 Hidden Forest Dr offer parking?
No, 6334 Hidden Forest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6334 Hidden Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6334 Hidden Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6334 Hidden Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 6334 Hidden Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6334 Hidden Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 6334 Hidden Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6334 Hidden Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6334 Hidden Forest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte