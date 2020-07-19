6334 Hidden Forest Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home . Close to I-85 close to shopping , dining and Uptown. perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.
Available for a 02/15/2019 move-in
This home features:
* Living room
* Dining room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Baseboard heat
* Washer & Dryer connections
* Backyard with a deck
* Driveway
At this price this home will not last ! To schedule a tour please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net. Additional listing are on our website at www.rent777.com.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
Hidden Valley Elementary
Martin Luther King Jr Middle
Zebulon B Vance High