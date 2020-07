Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 story home with large windows that are great for sunny days. This house features large 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and has an open concept floor plan that is great for entertaining! Kitchen is updated and has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Home is located on a cul de sac and has an attached 2 car garage.



