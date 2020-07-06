All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 628 Raphael Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
628 Raphael Place
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

628 Raphael Place

628 Raphael Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

628 Raphael Pl, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh and clean two-story condo available for rent in NoDa at The Renaissance complex! Awesome split layout with a bedroom and full bathroom on each level. Open concept main living area with gas fireplace and lovely juliet balcony. Granite and stainless in kitchen with 42” cabinets and a pantry for extra storage. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Large integrated storage unit also included. Two parking passes. Secure building access. Community features a pool and grilling area. Only 3 miles from Uptown Charlotte. Awesome location with new restaurants and breweries right across the street and just a few blocks from the light rail station and all the main attractions in NoDa! Owner is NC Real Estate Agent.

Application fee is $37.50 per adult over 18. This includes a credit and background check. Pets allowed with conditional approval and $300 non-refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Raphael Place have any available units?
628 Raphael Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Raphael Place have?
Some of 628 Raphael Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Raphael Place currently offering any rent specials?
628 Raphael Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Raphael Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Raphael Place is pet friendly.
Does 628 Raphael Place offer parking?
Yes, 628 Raphael Place offers parking.
Does 628 Raphael Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 Raphael Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Raphael Place have a pool?
Yes, 628 Raphael Place has a pool.
Does 628 Raphael Place have accessible units?
No, 628 Raphael Place does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Raphael Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Raphael Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte