628 Raphael Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fresh and clean two-story condo available for rent in NoDa at The Renaissance complex! Awesome split layout with a bedroom and full bathroom on each level. Open concept main living area with gas fireplace and lovely juliet balcony. Granite and stainless in kitchen with 42” cabinets and a pantry for extra storage. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Large integrated storage unit also included. Two parking passes. Secure building access. Community features a pool and grilling area. Only 3 miles from Uptown Charlotte. Awesome location with new restaurants and breweries right across the street and just a few blocks from the light rail station and all the main attractions in NoDa! Owner is NC Real Estate Agent.



Application fee is $37.50 per adult over 18. This includes a credit and background check. Pets allowed with conditional approval and $300 non-refundable deposit.