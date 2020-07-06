All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 625 Raphael Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
625 Raphael Place
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

625 Raphael Place

625 Raphael Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

625 Raphael Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
625 Raphael Place Available 01/01/20 625 Raphael Place - Fantastic 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath condo in The Renaissance! This condo boasts open floor plan living/kitchen/dining on the main floor and both bedrooms with their own private bathrooms upstairs. Enjoy the terrace off of the master bedroom for coffee in the morning! Master bedroom has dual closets and dual sinks in the bathroom. It's like a brand new unit for the next lucky tenant, and just steps away from all that NODA has to offer - breweries, restaurants, light rail and more! Condo comes with 1 car garage and 1 parking pass and community pool access. Washer and dryer will stay in the unit and pets are conditional with a $250 nonrefundable pet fee.

(RLNE4338092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Raphael Place have any available units?
625 Raphael Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Raphael Place have?
Some of 625 Raphael Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Raphael Place currently offering any rent specials?
625 Raphael Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Raphael Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Raphael Place is pet friendly.
Does 625 Raphael Place offer parking?
Yes, 625 Raphael Place offers parking.
Does 625 Raphael Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Raphael Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Raphael Place have a pool?
Yes, 625 Raphael Place has a pool.
Does 625 Raphael Place have accessible units?
No, 625 Raphael Place does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Raphael Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Raphael Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte