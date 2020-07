Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Better than brand new! IMMACULATE, move-in ready, open concept, completely remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in desirable Thornhill! Thousands in recent upgrades including custom kitchen cabinetry, lighting, hardwood flooring, carpets, bathroom up fits, custom tile work and fresh interior and exterior paint! Cul de sac lot, beautiful South Charlotte neighborhood, close to shopping, dining and schools! This one is a must see!