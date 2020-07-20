All apartments in Charlotte
6226 Spanish Oak Rd.
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:31 PM

6226 Spanish Oak Rd.

6226 Spanish Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

6226 Spanish Oak Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features embossed wood plank laminate flooring throughout the main and upper levels, a fireplace with brick accents and a wooden mantle, perfect for family gatherings around a cozy fire.

The kitchen includes white kitchen cabinets, black and stainless steel appliances and a spacious pantry. Walk up to the second level and you will find a master bedroom with a private bathroom and a large walk-in closet. An additional bedroom with ample closet space.

The backyard provides lots of space for activities, a storage shed a wooded scenic view that gives a secluded feel.

Pets conditional.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. have any available units?
6226 Spanish Oak Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. have?
Some of 6226 Spanish Oak Rd.'s amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6226 Spanish Oak Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. offer parking?
No, 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. have a pool?
No, 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6226 Spanish Oak Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
