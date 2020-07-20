6226 Spanish Oak Rd.

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features embossed wood plank laminate flooring throughout the main and upper levels, a fireplace with brick accents and a wooden mantle, perfect for family gatherings around a cozy fire.



The kitchen includes white kitchen cabinets, black and stainless steel appliances and a spacious pantry. Walk up to the second level and you will find a master bedroom with a private bathroom and a large walk-in closet. An additional bedroom with ample closet space.



The backyard provides lots of space for activities, a storage shed a wooded scenic view that gives a secluded feel.



Pets conditional.



