6222 Shelley Avenue
Last updated November 29 2019 at 7:26 AM

6222 Shelley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6222 Shelley Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second month ½ off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major energy efficient appliances and ample cabinet space. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Shelley Avenue have any available units?
6222 Shelley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6222 Shelley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Shelley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Shelley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6222 Shelley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6222 Shelley Avenue offer parking?
No, 6222 Shelley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6222 Shelley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6222 Shelley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Shelley Avenue have a pool?
No, 6222 Shelley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6222 Shelley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6222 Shelley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Shelley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6222 Shelley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6222 Shelley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6222 Shelley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
