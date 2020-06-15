6215 Oxwynn Lane

Amenities

This Home is completely update, features an open floor plan,spacious Master Bedroom downstairs and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, Kitchen with elegant and modern black granite counter tops and back splash & stain still appliances, laundry, attached two car garage.The private back yard its fully fenced and it has a nice size patio with a Spa and a grill for all your outdoor entertainments. Home is being offered furnished; just move right in!Conveniently located South Charlotte home, minutes from the Arboretum, South Park, and a short commute Uptown or Ballantyne.