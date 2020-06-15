All apartments in Charlotte
6215 Oxwynn Lane
6215 Oxwynn Lane

6215 Oxwynn Lane · (704) 437-9113
6215 Oxwynn Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This Home is completely update, features an open floor plan,spacious Master Bedroom downstairs and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, Kitchen with elegant and modern black granite counter tops and back splash & stain still appliances, laundry, attached two car garage.The private back yard its fully fenced and it has a nice size patio with a Spa and a grill for all your outdoor entertainments. Home is being offered furnished; just move right in!Conveniently located South Charlotte home, minutes from the Arboretum, South Park, and a short commute Uptown or Ballantyne.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 6215 Oxwynn Lane have any available units?
6215 Oxwynn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 Oxwynn Lane have?
Some of 6215 Oxwynn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 Oxwynn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6215 Oxwynn Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 Oxwynn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6215 Oxwynn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6215 Oxwynn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6215 Oxwynn Lane does offer parking.
Does 6215 Oxwynn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 Oxwynn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 Oxwynn Lane have a pool?
No, 6215 Oxwynn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6215 Oxwynn Lane have accessible units?
No, 6215 Oxwynn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 Oxwynn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 Oxwynn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6215 Oxwynn Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

