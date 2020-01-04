All apartments in Charlotte
6207 Oxwynn Lane
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

6207 Oxwynn Lane

6207 Oxwynn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6207 Oxwynn Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6207 Oxwynn Lane Available 08/01/19 This home is so charming that you will fall in love! - Pristine and beautiful! Immaculate home tucked away on extremely private lot. This gorgeous renovated home with Tons of natural light, hardwood floor and designer paint in every room, is a must see! Granite, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, new dishwasher, range and microwave. Screen porch with vaulted ceiling and grilling deck that looks out on beautifully landscaped yard. Master upstairs has tray ceiling, serene en-suite with his and her closets! Bonus room can be 4th bedroom. This home is so charming that you will fall in love! Included in the rent is washer/dryer, refrigerator and TV above fireplace too!!!

To See Virtual Tour:
https://tours.charlottevirtualhometours.com/public/vtour/display/526338#!/

(RLNE4084808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Oxwynn Lane have any available units?
6207 Oxwynn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 Oxwynn Lane have?
Some of 6207 Oxwynn Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Oxwynn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Oxwynn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Oxwynn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6207 Oxwynn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6207 Oxwynn Lane offer parking?
No, 6207 Oxwynn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6207 Oxwynn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6207 Oxwynn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Oxwynn Lane have a pool?
No, 6207 Oxwynn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6207 Oxwynn Lane have accessible units?
No, 6207 Oxwynn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Oxwynn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6207 Oxwynn Lane has units with dishwashers.
