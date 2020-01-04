Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6207 Oxwynn Lane Available 08/01/19 This home is so charming that you will fall in love! - Pristine and beautiful! Immaculate home tucked away on extremely private lot. This gorgeous renovated home with Tons of natural light, hardwood floor and designer paint in every room, is a must see! Granite, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, new dishwasher, range and microwave. Screen porch with vaulted ceiling and grilling deck that looks out on beautifully landscaped yard. Master upstairs has tray ceiling, serene en-suite with his and her closets! Bonus room can be 4th bedroom. This home is so charming that you will fall in love! Included in the rent is washer/dryer, refrigerator and TV above fireplace too!!!



To See Virtual Tour:

https://tours.charlottevirtualhometours.com/public/vtour/display/526338#!/



