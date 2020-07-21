All apartments in Charlotte
6200 Sunstone Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 2:06 PM

6200 Sunstone Drive

6200 Sunstone Drive · No Longer Available
6200 Sunstone Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you and will be available soon. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date.
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 6200 Sunstone Drive have any available units?
6200 Sunstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6200 Sunstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6200 Sunstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 Sunstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6200 Sunstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6200 Sunstone Drive offer parking?
No, 6200 Sunstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6200 Sunstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 Sunstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 Sunstone Drive have a pool?
No, 6200 Sunstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6200 Sunstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 6200 Sunstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 Sunstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6200 Sunstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6200 Sunstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6200 Sunstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
