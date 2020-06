Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Quaint brick ranch in much desired Starmount community. The dining room just off the kitchen has a closet and can been used as a 3rd bedroom and/or a family room. Full basement with work shop room with shelves and access to crawl space. The back porch has a large storage room with washer and dryer hook ups and overlooks the back deck and large yard that sloops down to small stream. Bus stop and stores on South Blvd 2 blocks, 3 blocks to the Charlotte light rail. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.