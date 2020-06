Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in Ready! 2 Story unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, stainless and granite kitchen, hardwoods, secure building, pool, this one will not last long. Freshly painted throughout and prime location in NODA. Close to light rail and great nightlife. See it quickly! Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.