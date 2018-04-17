6126 Cherrycrest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Full-Brick, 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, Single-Story Home w/ Fenced Back Yard on Over a Third of an Acre of Land in Charlotte's Popular Montclaire Community! Interior Features Include Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring & Outside, You Will Find a Huge Deck Overlooking The Large, Flat Fenced-In Back Yard. This Home is Super Convenient to I-77, I-485, South-End, South Charlotte, & Uptown Charlotte. Available for Immediate Occupancy. No Pets or Smoking Allowed. Housing Vouchers Not Accepted. $55 Per Adult Application Fee. To Apply Online Visit www.RentCharlotteProperty.com. To schedule your personal tour of this property, please visit https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1232083 .