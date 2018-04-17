All apartments in Charlotte
6126 Cherrycrest Lane
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

6126 Cherrycrest Lane

6126 Cherrycrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6126 Cherrycrest Lane, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Full-Brick, 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, Single-Story Home w/ Fenced Back Yard on Over a Third of an Acre of Land in Charlotte's Popular Montclaire Community! Interior Features Include Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring & Outside, You Will Find a Huge Deck Overlooking The Large, Flat Fenced-In Back Yard. This Home is Super Convenient to I-77, I-485, South-End, South Charlotte, & Uptown Charlotte. Available for Immediate Occupancy. No Pets or Smoking Allowed. Housing Vouchers Not Accepted. $55 Per Adult Application Fee. To Apply Online Visit www.RentCharlotteProperty.com. To schedule your personal tour of this property, please visit https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1232083 .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6126 Cherrycrest Lane have any available units?
6126 Cherrycrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6126 Cherrycrest Lane have?
Some of 6126 Cherrycrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6126 Cherrycrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6126 Cherrycrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6126 Cherrycrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6126 Cherrycrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6126 Cherrycrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6126 Cherrycrest Lane offers parking.
Does 6126 Cherrycrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6126 Cherrycrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6126 Cherrycrest Lane have a pool?
No, 6126 Cherrycrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6126 Cherrycrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 6126 Cherrycrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6126 Cherrycrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6126 Cherrycrest Lane has units with dishwashers.

