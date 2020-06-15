All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

609 Ambassador Street

609 Ambassador Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 Ambassador Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home in Enderly Park - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Enderly Park! This home is equipped with a 1 car detached garage, a nice fenced in yard, and a large lot. Nice kitchen and dining room combo with breakfast nook. This home has hardwood floors, with tile flooring in the bathroom as well as a walk-in shower. Conveniently located near many shops and restaurants.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5526376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Ambassador Street have any available units?
609 Ambassador Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Ambassador Street have?
Some of 609 Ambassador Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Ambassador Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 Ambassador Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Ambassador Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 Ambassador Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 609 Ambassador Street offer parking?
Yes, 609 Ambassador Street offers parking.
Does 609 Ambassador Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Ambassador Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Ambassador Street have a pool?
No, 609 Ambassador Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 Ambassador Street have accessible units?
No, 609 Ambassador Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Ambassador Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Ambassador Street does not have units with dishwashers.
