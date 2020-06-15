609 Ambassador Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom Home in Enderly Park - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Enderly Park! This home is equipped with a 1 car detached garage, a nice fenced in yard, and a large lot. Nice kitchen and dining room combo with breakfast nook. This home has hardwood floors, with tile flooring in the bathroom as well as a walk-in shower. Conveniently located near many shops and restaurants.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE5526376)