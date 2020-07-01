All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
608 Campus Street
608 Campus Street

Location

608 Campus Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Biddleville

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
bbq/grill
new construction
tennis court
NEW PRICE!! Fully renovated all brick 2-story home transformed into a vintage craftsman bungalow in the popular historic Smallwood/Biddleville community. Newer 30-year architectural shingle roof & cedar shake accents. New features inside include complete kitchen remodel with light cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, & tile backsplash. Fully updated bathrooms. New wood floors thruout main level. All new insulated windows. Fully fenced back yard. Short walk (two blocks) to the 9-acre Five Points Community Park which offers a full-court basketball court, 2 tennis courts, picnic shelter with grills, walking trails, & playground!! $500,000+ new construction homes directly across the street, next door, & all around. Less than a mile to Uptown Charlotte!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Campus Street have any available units?
608 Campus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Campus Street have?
Some of 608 Campus Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Campus Street currently offering any rent specials?
608 Campus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Campus Street pet-friendly?
No, 608 Campus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 608 Campus Street offer parking?
No, 608 Campus Street does not offer parking.
Does 608 Campus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Campus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Campus Street have a pool?
No, 608 Campus Street does not have a pool.
Does 608 Campus Street have accessible units?
No, 608 Campus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Campus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Campus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
