608 Campus Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors new construction recently renovated playground basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground bbq/grill new construction tennis court

NEW PRICE!! Fully renovated all brick 2-story home transformed into a vintage craftsman bungalow in the popular historic Smallwood/Biddleville community. Newer 30-year architectural shingle roof & cedar shake accents. New features inside include complete kitchen remodel with light cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, & tile backsplash. Fully updated bathrooms. New wood floors thruout main level. All new insulated windows. Fully fenced back yard. Short walk (two blocks) to the 9-acre Five Points Community Park which offers a full-court basketball court, 2 tennis courts, picnic shelter with grills, walking trails, & playground!! $500,000+ new construction homes directly across the street, next door, & all around. Less than a mile to Uptown Charlotte!!