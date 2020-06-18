6026 Guildford Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

BRAND NEW HOME!



***DIRECTIONS*** Take N. Sharon Amity to Kimmerly Glen Lane, go approximately 1.2 mile past the second Endolwood Rd. Community is on the left.



This newly built spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is waiting for you! Plank wood flooring rests throughout the first floor with an open floor plan and tons of natural light throughout the living room and dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and white cabinets along with an open passthrough to the dining area. The master bedroom features a ceiling fan, a walk in closet and en-suite bathroom that has dual vanity sinks and a stand in shower. The master bedroom features a ceiling fan, a walk in closet and en-suite bathroom that has dual vanity sinks and a stand in shower.



Enjoy nature just outside your back door! This secluded patio is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or grill out during the summer months!



Washer and dryer installed for tenant use! CPI security panel, with door bell and camera for extra safety and comfort.



***NOTE***Leaseholder is responsible for CPI monitoring plan.



Sorry, no pets.



Located near E.W.T. Harris Blvd, N Sharon Amity Rd.



Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 877-751-1677 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**