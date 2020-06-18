All apartments in Charlotte
6026 Guildford Hill Lane

6026 Guildford Hill Ln · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6026 Guildford Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC 28215
Oak Forest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
BRAND NEW HOME!

***DIRECTIONS*** Take N. Sharon Amity to Kimmerly Glen Lane, go approximately 1.2 mile past the second Endolwood Rd. Community is on the left.

This newly built spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is waiting for you! Plank wood flooring rests throughout the first floor with an open floor plan and tons of natural light throughout the living room and dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and white cabinets along with an open passthrough to the dining area. The master bedroom features a ceiling fan, a walk in closet and en-suite bathroom that has dual vanity sinks and a stand in shower. The master bedroom features a ceiling fan, a walk in closet and en-suite bathroom that has dual vanity sinks and a stand in shower.

Enjoy nature just outside your back door! This secluded patio is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or grill out during the summer months!

Washer and dryer installed for tenant use! CPI security panel, with door bell and camera for extra safety and comfort.

***NOTE***Leaseholder is responsible for CPI monitoring plan.

Sorry, no pets.

Located near E.W.T. Harris Blvd, N Sharon Amity Rd.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 877-751-1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6026 Guildford Hill Lane have any available units?
6026 Guildford Hill Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6026 Guildford Hill Lane have?
Some of 6026 Guildford Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6026 Guildford Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6026 Guildford Hill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6026 Guildford Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6026 Guildford Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6026 Guildford Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 6026 Guildford Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6026 Guildford Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6026 Guildford Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6026 Guildford Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 6026 Guildford Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6026 Guildford Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 6026 Guildford Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6026 Guildford Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6026 Guildford Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
