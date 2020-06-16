6017 Mentone Lane

Amenities
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home . Located in Derita - Statesville neighborhood,near W Surgar creek and N. Graham st .minutes from I-85 . Close to shopping and dining .
Available for a January 3, 2020 move in
This home features:
* Living room with a fireplace
* Kitchen with appliances
* Washer & dryer connections
* Central heat & air
* Backyard with a patio
* Driveway
To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Additional listing visit our website at wwww.k2rental.com.
Renters insurance is required!
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Schools:
Nathaniel Alexander Elementary School
Turning Point Academy School
Zebulon B Vance High School