Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:34 PM

6017 Mentone Lane

6017 Mentone Lane · (980) 498-7149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6017 Mentone Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home . Located in Derita - Statesville neighborhood,near W Surgar creek and N. Graham st .minutes from I-85 . Close to shopping and dining .

Available for a January 3, 2020 move in

This home features:

* Living room with a fireplace
* Kitchen with appliances
* Washer & dryer connections
* Central heat & air
* Backyard with a patio
* Driveway

To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Additional listing visit our website at wwww.k2rental.com.

Renters insurance is required!

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Schools:

Nathaniel Alexander Elementary School
Turning Point Academy School
Zebulon B Vance High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6017 Mentone Lane have any available units?
6017 Mentone Lane has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6017 Mentone Lane have?
Some of 6017 Mentone Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6017 Mentone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6017 Mentone Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6017 Mentone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6017 Mentone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6017 Mentone Lane offer parking?
No, 6017 Mentone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6017 Mentone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6017 Mentone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6017 Mentone Lane have a pool?
No, 6017 Mentone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6017 Mentone Lane have accessible units?
No, 6017 Mentone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6017 Mentone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6017 Mentone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
