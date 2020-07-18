All apartments in Charlotte
Location

6016 Black Bear Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon Cozy Ranch in a desirable location! - Almost on a half-acre of land, this lovely Ranch home has 1610 square feet of living space. Freshly painted. New luxury tile throughout. Entryway leads to an open concept living and dining great room with a fireplace great for those chilly nights. The eat in kitchen has an abundance of storage and is equipped with a complete appliance package. The Master bedroom is on the opposite end of the home, away from the two guest bedrooms, providing a comfort of privacy. Directly off the great-room, you can venture through the sliding glass doors onto a private large deck, which is great for entertaining. The home is carpeted throughout and has an attached two-car garage. Washer/dryer connections are available in the laundry room space.

(RLNE3702586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 Black Bear Ct have any available units?
6016 Black Bear Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016 Black Bear Ct have?
Some of 6016 Black Bear Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 Black Bear Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6016 Black Bear Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 Black Bear Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6016 Black Bear Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6016 Black Bear Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6016 Black Bear Ct offers parking.
Does 6016 Black Bear Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6016 Black Bear Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 Black Bear Ct have a pool?
No, 6016 Black Bear Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6016 Black Bear Ct have accessible units?
No, 6016 Black Bear Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 Black Bear Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6016 Black Bear Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
