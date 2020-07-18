6016 Black Bear Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon Cozy Ranch in a desirable location! - Almost on a half-acre of land, this lovely Ranch home has 1610 square feet of living space. Freshly painted. New luxury tile throughout. Entryway leads to an open concept living and dining great room with a fireplace great for those chilly nights. The eat in kitchen has an abundance of storage and is equipped with a complete appliance package. The Master bedroom is on the opposite end of the home, away from the two guest bedrooms, providing a comfort of privacy. Directly off the great-room, you can venture through the sliding glass doors onto a private large deck, which is great for entertaining. The home is carpeted throughout and has an attached two-car garage. Washer/dryer connections are available in the laundry room space.



(RLNE3702586)