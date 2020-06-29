6001 Brace Road

Amenities
Come check out this newly renovated, brick ranch duplex located in Stovehaven community. This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home has brand new, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and new flooring! In addition to the wide driveway, there is also a car port that fits one car. Set up a tour or apply today at: www.rpmcm.com/houses-rent
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.