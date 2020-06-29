All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:07 PM

6001 Brace Road

6001 Brace Road · No Longer Available
Location

6001 Brace Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Come check out this newly renovated, brick ranch duplex located in Stovehaven community. This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home has brand new, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and new flooring! In addition to the wide driveway, there is also a car port that fits one car. Set up a tour or apply today at: www.rpmcm.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 Brace Road have any available units?
6001 Brace Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6001 Brace Road have?
Some of 6001 Brace Road's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 Brace Road currently offering any rent specials?
6001 Brace Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 Brace Road pet-friendly?
No, 6001 Brace Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6001 Brace Road offer parking?
Yes, 6001 Brace Road offers parking.
Does 6001 Brace Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 Brace Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 Brace Road have a pool?
No, 6001 Brace Road does not have a pool.
Does 6001 Brace Road have accessible units?
No, 6001 Brace Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 Brace Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6001 Brace Road does not have units with dishwashers.
