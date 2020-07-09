All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

5924 Rexwood Place

5924 Rexwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

5924 Rexwood Place, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home off of Archdale Drive. - Located off of Archdale Road in Charlotte. This Spacious Ranch Home comes with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. It is approximately 1700 square feet and has gas heat and central air. It Has the Formal Living Room with Fireplace, formal Dining, Den, Large deck on back and spacious kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Lawn service is included in the rent. A Must See!!!

South Blvd heading away from town. Cross over Tyvola Road. Take Left onto Emerywood Drive. Take Right onto Burnley Road. Take the 1st left onto Archdale Drive. Turn Right onto Old Reid Road. Take the 1st left to stay on Reid Road. Take the 1st right onto Rexwood Place. 5924 Rexwood Place is on the right.

(RLNE4266811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 Rexwood Place have any available units?
5924 Rexwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5924 Rexwood Place have?
Some of 5924 Rexwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 Rexwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Rexwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Rexwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 5924 Rexwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5924 Rexwood Place offer parking?
No, 5924 Rexwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 5924 Rexwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 Rexwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Rexwood Place have a pool?
No, 5924 Rexwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 5924 Rexwood Place have accessible units?
No, 5924 Rexwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Rexwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 Rexwood Place has units with dishwashers.

