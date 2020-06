Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

- This lovely home features new flooring downstairs and fresh paint throughout. Large kitchen with stainless and black appliances, beautiful gas log fireplace in den and cozy dining area. Vaulted Ceiling in master bedroom with large master bath.



Directions: I77 North, take exit 16B on Sunset Rd, Right on Reames Rd, Left on Lawnmeadow.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5698913)