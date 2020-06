5868 Harris Grove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

50% off 1st Month Rent ! Beautiful Condo Available for Rent in Charlotte, NC 28212 - BEAUTIFUL HARRIS LAKE CONDO!!! 2ND FLOOR 2 BED 2 BATH END UNIT.PARK LIKE SETTING. GREAT LOCATION TO UPTOWN AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LIVING ROOM, DINING AREAS. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH BEDROOMS ON EACH SIDE OF CONDO.LARGE BACK PORCH TO ENJOY. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. PLENTY OF STORAGE WATER,TRASH, LAWN INCLUDED PETS CONDITIONAL NO CATS NO SMOKING



NEW PROMOTION 50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT

Agent Remarks:pool not avail for tenant use App fee is $50 per person over age 18 pets conditional with owner approval. $300 to $500 non refundable pet fee



(RLNE4637846)