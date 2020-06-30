All apartments in Charlotte
5848 Bradford Lake Lane
5848 Bradford Lake Lane

5848 Bradford Lake Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5848 Bradford Lake Ln, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION - ($25/MONTH RENT DISCOUNT FOR 2-YEAR LEASE!) RANCH STYLE PATIO HOME/DUPLEX! Modern and upgraded 1-story ranch-style patio home with 1-car garage and LAWN MAINTENANCE PROVIDED. This duplex home has 3 BRs and 2 full baths all on main level and 1300 s.f. of open living area. Gorgeous kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with breakfast bar, 42" soft-close espresso cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator. and double-door pantry. Open floor features luxury vinyl tile through the main living areas. A vaulted ceiling opens up the space in the great room, and a slider door steps out to your own private rear patio. Finished attached one-car garage. Located off W. Sugar Creek Rd. near Nevin Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5848 Bradford Lake Lane have any available units?
5848 Bradford Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5848 Bradford Lake Lane have?
Some of 5848 Bradford Lake Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5848 Bradford Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5848 Bradford Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5848 Bradford Lake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5848 Bradford Lake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5848 Bradford Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5848 Bradford Lake Lane offers parking.
Does 5848 Bradford Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5848 Bradford Lake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5848 Bradford Lake Lane have a pool?
No, 5848 Bradford Lake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5848 Bradford Lake Lane have accessible units?
No, 5848 Bradford Lake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5848 Bradford Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5848 Bradford Lake Lane has units with dishwashers.

