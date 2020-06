Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

3 Bedroom Ranch in Rama Woods - Located in Rama Woods is a 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch home with a great back yard. Walk into this gorgeous home to find a family room, great room and den with wood burning fireplace. Spacious bedrooms and updated vanities and tile in the bath. Eat-in Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Fenced in Back-Yard features a new Trex deck, hot tub, and storage building. Call us today for a tour!



