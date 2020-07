Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pristine, move in ready 1 bath, 1 bedroom Condo located in the Hunting Ridge Complex!

This Condo has recently been updated with new windows, new flooring, new bathroom, new kitchen lower cabinetry and a new HVAC. Features neutral colors throughout, nice private rear yard, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and much more ! Close to everything. One small pet only will be considered with a $350 non refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Washer/Dryer hookup.