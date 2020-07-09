All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5611 Timbertop Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5611 Timbertop Lane
Last updated January 23 2020 at 10:19 PM

5611 Timbertop Lane

5611 Timbertop Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Bradfield Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5611 Timbertop Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This ranch-style home with a 2-car garage offers approximately 1663 sq ft of living space. The floor plan includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Gleaming hardwoods, a cozy fireplace in the open family room and crown molding and chair rail in the formal dining room! Tons of cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a full pantry and updated appliances in the eat-in kitchen. The master bedroom features an attractive five piece bath! Conveniently located on the west side of the greater Charlotte area you are only a short drive from shopping and dining. Close proximity to I-485 puts everything from Concord Mills to the Ballantyne area at your doorstep!

Schedule a self-tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Timbertop Lane have any available units?
5611 Timbertop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 Timbertop Lane have?
Some of 5611 Timbertop Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 Timbertop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Timbertop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Timbertop Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5611 Timbertop Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5611 Timbertop Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Timbertop Lane offers parking.
Does 5611 Timbertop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Timbertop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Timbertop Lane have a pool?
No, 5611 Timbertop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Timbertop Lane have accessible units?
No, 5611 Timbertop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Timbertop Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 Timbertop Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte