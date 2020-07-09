5611 Timbertop Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This ranch-style home with a 2-car garage offers approximately 1663 sq ft of living space. The floor plan includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Gleaming hardwoods, a cozy fireplace in the open family room and crown molding and chair rail in the formal dining room! Tons of cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a full pantry and updated appliances in the eat-in kitchen. The master bedroom features an attractive five piece bath! Conveniently located on the west side of the greater Charlotte area you are only a short drive from shopping and dining. Close proximity to I-485 puts everything from Concord Mills to the Ballantyne area at your doorstep!



Schedule a self-tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.