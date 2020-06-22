All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5505 Idlewild Road North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5505 Idlewild Road North
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:46 PM

5505 Idlewild Road North

5505 Idlewild Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5505 Idlewild Road North, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Idlewild Road North have any available units?
5505 Idlewild Road North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5505 Idlewild Road North currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Idlewild Road North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Idlewild Road North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5505 Idlewild Road North is pet friendly.
Does 5505 Idlewild Road North offer parking?
Yes, 5505 Idlewild Road North does offer parking.
Does 5505 Idlewild Road North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Idlewild Road North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Idlewild Road North have a pool?
Yes, 5505 Idlewild Road North has a pool.
Does 5505 Idlewild Road North have accessible units?
No, 5505 Idlewild Road North does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Idlewild Road North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5505 Idlewild Road North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 Idlewild Road North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5505 Idlewild Road North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte