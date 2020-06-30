All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5501 Albright Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5501 Albright Ave
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

5501 Albright Ave

5501 Albright Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
East Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5501 Albright Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SOUTH EAST CHARLOTTE REMODELED PROPERTY FOR RENT - Property Id: 234037

Remodeled beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house located off Independence and Sharon Amity. NO CARPETS, New 8 x 8 storage building located on property with 4 foot wide roll up door. Property includes all appliances and washer and dryer. New energy efficient heat pump air conditioner system installed 3 years ago. Recessed dimmable can lighting throughout with energy saving LED lighting throughout the home. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Close to up town Charlotte, shopping, restaurants and local transit system. The property is located on a dead end street in a quiet neighborhood. Credit and background checks required. No smoking allowed in the property. With pet a $300 pet fee is required and renters insurance. If interested please contact David at 704-507-7550 with questions or to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234037
Property Id 234037

(RLNE5604057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Albright Ave have any available units?
5501 Albright Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 Albright Ave have?
Some of 5501 Albright Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Albright Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Albright Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Albright Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 Albright Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5501 Albright Ave offer parking?
No, 5501 Albright Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5501 Albright Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5501 Albright Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Albright Ave have a pool?
No, 5501 Albright Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Albright Ave have accessible units?
No, 5501 Albright Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Albright Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 Albright Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte