5501 Albright Ave

SOUTH EAST CHARLOTTE REMODELED PROPERTY FOR RENT - Property Id: 234037



Remodeled beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house located off Independence and Sharon Amity. NO CARPETS, New 8 x 8 storage building located on property with 4 foot wide roll up door. Property includes all appliances and washer and dryer. New energy efficient heat pump air conditioner system installed 3 years ago. Recessed dimmable can lighting throughout with energy saving LED lighting throughout the home. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Close to up town Charlotte, shopping, restaurants and local transit system. The property is located on a dead end street in a quiet neighborhood. Credit and background checks required. No smoking allowed in the property. With pet a $300 pet fee is required and renters insurance. If interested please contact David at 704-507-7550 with questions or to schedule a showing.

