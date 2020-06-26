5426 Milford Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning range oven

5426 Milford Road Charlotte, NC 28210 - This 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home is in the Seneca Park neighborhood. Living room with large windows as well as hardwood floors. Dining area with hardwood floors. The kitchen has bar area with gas range/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher as well as light oak cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Hall bathroom has vinyl flooring, pedestal sink and tub/shower. Central air and gas heat. Stack-able washer/dryer unit is included. Private wooded back yard with storage shed.



Directions: Go South on Park Rd, to (R) onto Seneca Pl, to (L) onto Milford Rd. House is on the (L).



(RLNE4111860)