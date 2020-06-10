5420 Poplar Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Must see this recently renovated Charlotte two story home. The open concept living room leads into the dinning area next to the large updated kitchen. The 4 large bedrooms are located on both levels with the huge master bedroom being located on the first floor with an on-suite bathroom. The huge back yard has a large deck just off the kitchen/dinning areas which is perfect for barbecues and entertaining. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.