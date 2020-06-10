All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 PM

5420 Poplar Springs Drive

5420 Poplar Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Poplar Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Must see this recently renovated Charlotte two story home. The open concept living room leads into the dinning area next to the large updated kitchen. The 4 large bedrooms are located on both levels with the huge master bedroom being located on the first floor with an on-suite bathroom. The huge back yard has a large deck just off the kitchen/dinning areas which is perfect for barbecues and entertaining. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Poplar Springs Drive have any available units?
5420 Poplar Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Poplar Springs Drive have?
Some of 5420 Poplar Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Poplar Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Poplar Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Poplar Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5420 Poplar Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5420 Poplar Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 5420 Poplar Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Poplar Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Poplar Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Poplar Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 5420 Poplar Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Poplar Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5420 Poplar Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Poplar Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Poplar Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

