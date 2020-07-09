All apartments in Charlotte
5419 Howard St.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:30 PM

5419 Howard St.

5419 Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

5419 Howard Street, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This charming cottage-style ranch has a covered front porch and large, wooded backyard!

The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath layout includes a living room with a vaulted ceiling, an open kitchen with a spacious breakfast area, and all white appliances with white cabinetry.

The hallway provides easy access to the two bedrooms, bathroom & laundry room closet. The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom.

Close to tons of shopping, dining and entertainment options! Enjoy easy access to the Northlake, University and Concord Mills areas! Enjoy hours of recreation at nearby local parks.

Only 10 minutes to UNCC! Located between I-77 and I-85. You'll love the easy access to anywhere in Charlotte!

Pets conditional.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5419 Howard St. have any available units?
5419 Howard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5419 Howard St. currently offering any rent specials?
5419 Howard St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 Howard St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5419 Howard St. is pet friendly.
Does 5419 Howard St. offer parking?
No, 5419 Howard St. does not offer parking.
Does 5419 Howard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5419 Howard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 Howard St. have a pool?
No, 5419 Howard St. does not have a pool.
Does 5419 Howard St. have accessible units?
No, 5419 Howard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 Howard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5419 Howard St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5419 Howard St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5419 Howard St. does not have units with air conditioning.

