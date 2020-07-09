5419 Howard St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This charming cottage-style ranch has a covered front porch and large, wooded backyard!



The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath layout includes a living room with a vaulted ceiling, an open kitchen with a spacious breakfast area, and all white appliances with white cabinetry.



The hallway provides easy access to the two bedrooms, bathroom & laundry room closet. The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom.



Close to tons of shopping, dining and entertainment options! Enjoy easy access to the Northlake, University and Concord Mills areas! Enjoy hours of recreation at nearby local parks.



Only 10 minutes to UNCC! Located between I-77 and I-85. You'll love the easy access to anywhere in Charlotte!



Pets conditional.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**