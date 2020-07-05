All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 14 2019 at 4:07 PM

5329 Lynnville Avenue

5329 Lynnville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5329 Lynnville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Oakhurst Location! Walk to Common Market.

1 bed/1 bath duplex.
washer/dryer hookups
central heat/air

rent $799/month
security deposit $845
available immediately

If you would like to view the property, please go to rently.com and register. Once you are registered, you can set up a viewing anytime. If you have questions or need assistance please call 980-888-8468. You can also email ravenhomesllc@gmail.com with questions or to request an application.

This property does not accept Section 8.
Water/trash service additional $30/month
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5329 Lynnville Avenue have any available units?
5329 Lynnville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5329 Lynnville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5329 Lynnville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5329 Lynnville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5329 Lynnville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5329 Lynnville Avenue offer parking?
No, 5329 Lynnville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5329 Lynnville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5329 Lynnville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5329 Lynnville Avenue have a pool?
No, 5329 Lynnville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5329 Lynnville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5329 Lynnville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5329 Lynnville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5329 Lynnville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5329 Lynnville Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5329 Lynnville Avenue has units with air conditioning.

