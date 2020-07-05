5329 Lynnville Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

Amazing Oakhurst Location! Walk to Common Market.



1 bed/1 bath duplex.

washer/dryer hookups

central heat/air



rent $799/month

security deposit $845

available immediately



If you would like to view the property, please go to rently.com and register. Once you are registered, you can set up a viewing anytime. If you have questions or need assistance please call 980-888-8468. You can also email ravenhomesllc@gmail.com with questions or to request an application.



This property does not accept Section 8.

Water/trash service additional $30/month

Contact us to schedule a showing.