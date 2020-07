Amenities

Live and work Uptown in historical Fourth Ward district. The 1BR/1Bath condo has a pool view from balcony, SS appliances and W/D in unit. The community has great amenities. A salt water pool, fire pit, grill stations and club house with fitness room. Close to privately owned establishments, parks and many office buildings. This unit includes one designated parking space.